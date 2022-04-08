GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced it is closing its drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the end of April.
Through April 30, the drive-through testing site will be available at the Montana Expo Park Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The decision to close the site was made in response to a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Cascade County and in the United States.
Starting May 1, Alluvion will continue to provide PCR testing at the 601 1st Ave. N clinic location.
If you want to avoid a wait time you can schedule an appointment by calling (406) 454-6973.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits and N-95 masks can also be obtained at the test site through April.
COVID-19 test kits and N-95 masks will be available at Alluvion Health’s main clinic location located at 601 1st Ave. North.
"Alluvion's COVID response has always been to meet community demand," said Alluvion Health's Prevention Services Manager Trixie Smith. "As case numbers continue to decline, demand has shifted from the need for drive-through testing to more at-home testing capabilities. In the event of another COVID surge, Alluvion is prepared to have drive-through testing back up and running within a matter of hours."
For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Alluvion Health, and hours of operation, you can visit the Alluvion Health website here.
