GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Health Department this week will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic for those who need the vaccination.
This year more than ever taking care of your health has been at the top of everyone’s priority list. When you get your flu shot it takes about two weeks for everything to be fully effective so the sooner you can get it the better. This drive-thru will open up this Tuesday starting at 10 am with a second one happening on October 6th.
“Flu hasn’t gotten as much attention as it normally would have gotten this year so I just hope people remember that it is very serious and especially since both are respiratory illnesses why not protect yourself from the one that you can protect yourself from you know,” said Anna Attaway, Communication’s Specialist, CCHD
If you don’t have insurance and still want to participate the normal vaccine is 40 dollars while the advanced for those who are older will be more.