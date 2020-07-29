According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a car failed to stop at the Sweetgrass Point of Entry on I-15 north of Great Falls this evening.
Border Patrol agents then began chasing the car down I-15. Multiple agencies joined in the pursuit including MHP, sheriff’s deputies, and the National Park Service, around 6p.m.
A spike strip was eventually placed down near MM 290 close to Vaughn. The car came to a stop and the suspect was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.
Nobody was hurt and there was no disruption to traffic or members of the public.