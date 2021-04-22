GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On April 16, around 10 p.m., Chouteau County Search and Rescue-SAR (CCSR) was paged to assist with an SUV underpass crash on Highway 386.
 
It is reported the driver of the SUV was seriously injured. They were transported to Great Falls for medical treatment.
 
According to a Facebook post from CCSR, only one vehicle was involved in the crash. 
 
Fort Benton EMT's, a Chouteau County Sheriff's Deputy, the Fort Benton Police Department, Fort Benton Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and Mercy Flight assisted.

