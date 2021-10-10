GERALDINE, Mont. - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash outside Geraldine early Sunday morning.
A 2004 Ford F-150 was driving on Panton Rd. around 2:13 am Sunday when it reportedly drove into the right shoulder.
The driver then corrected back sharply to the left before overcorrecting to the right according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
After that, the truck then rotated counterclockwise, left the road edge, tripped and rolled onto its roof.
The suspected driver, a 25-year-old man from Geraldine, was pronounced deceased on scene.
A 28-year-old male passenger from Geraldine was injured and transported via ambulance to Fort Benton before being flown by Mercy Flight to Great Falls.
Both individuals were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash MHP reports.