DUTTON- A driving lane on I-15 is closed following a crash between two cars bout five miles north of Dutton.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) did not specify as of the writing of this article which driving lane was closed, the MDT Travel Info map remarks stating that there was a two-vehicle crash and that the driving lane is closed.
According to the MDT, the crash is on I-15 at mile marker 318, around five miles north of Dutton.
It is currently unknown if there are any injuries related to the crash.
Roads in the area are being reported on the MDT Travel Info map as covered in scattered snow and ice.
