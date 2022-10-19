GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For years the pandemic has dominated news headlines but in the United States, there is another health crisis happening... drug overdose deaths.
October is national substance abuse prevention month and across the state of Montana, there has been a 20% increase in drug related overdose deaths in the last year, which is the 8th highest increase nationwide.
"A drug overdose is essentially when someone takes or is exposed to too much of a substance. And of course, drug overdoses can be both intentional and unintentional," said Justin Grohs, general manager for Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES).
When you break down the data from the CDC, it shows 195 people died in Montana from a drug overdose in 2021.
"We are certainly seeing an increase at our end as well. Drug overdoses are one of the more common calls we run on," said Grohs.
I had the chance to sit down with 47-year-old Marvalee Singleton.
She was born and raised in Great Falls and shares with Montana Right Now her struggles with addiction.
"So, I have a really bad back and neck and I went to a pain doctor and he prescribed me pain meds. Well, of course me, you know, I'm in pain and I took more than I should have and I got addicted," said Singleton.
It wasn't until a few years later that she decided to get help.
"I would fall asleep on the couch, cigarette in my hand, burn the carpet. My daughters were not happy at all. And I said, I'm getting off of these. I can't do this. I need help. So, I came by Ideal Option and this is where I am five and a half years later," said Singleton.
Ideal Option is one way to get help if you're struggling, but GFES is also offering more classes to those who want to be ready to help their neighbor.
"We do a fair amount of CPR training for the public so we can get more folks trained and able to do chest compressions when someone's in cardiac arrest. We're also looking at ways to do more Narcan training for our laypeople, for the general public sense. Many people, city shops, non EMS personnel as well," said Grohs.
Grohs says the reason those trainings could help save a life if someone has an overdose is because when you have an overdose, you tend to stop breathing and it's the lack of oxygen along with the situation that ends up killing someone.
"If somebody started to ventilate or breathe for that patient, they could exist like that for several minutes without getting Narcan because their critical systems are being supported," said Grohs.
If you're struggling and need resources, click here.
