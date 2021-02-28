GREAT FALLS, Mont. -One of the last two known fluent Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe speakers, Duncan Standing Rock, passed away Sunday morning.
The Little Shell Tribal Council and Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe Language Preservation Program Staff informed the tribal membership, their friends and the public Sunday evening.
According to the Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Duncan was one of the last two known fluent Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe speakers.
Thanks to Duncan, the Little Shell staff was able to engage his expertise in the analysis, interpretation, meaning and correct pronunciation of the Chippewa/Ojbiwe Language, which is currently being taught to and learned by Little Shell Tribal members.
“We will forever be grateful to Duncan for being the first person to assist our Tribal Language Program Staff with starting the work of developing the plans and efforts to revive the Little Shell Chippewa/Ojibwe Language in 2014,” Montana Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians wrote.
