GREAT FALLS - Montana law makers advanced a bill saying businesses would not be required to enforce local public health orders, including mask mandates or limiting customers.
House Bill 257 says cities, counties, local health boards, or a state emergency plan can't take action compelling a private business to deny customers access to their business or goods.
Meaning, they can't require businesses to turn away people who don't listen to these mandates.
And it says they can't take action against a business that doesn't enforce health orders.
MT Pints in Great Falls tells Montana Right Now that each business is different and that is how they should be treated when it comes to restrictions.
"When they come here we have a level of expectation that we require to be met. And when those things are being differed by masks, by closure times, by capacity, it's hard. It puts people out of business. I've seen it happen in Great Falls and throughout the country and it's awful," said general manager Travis Teipel.
Right now, the bill passed it's third reading with a vote of 66 to 33 and it's on it's way to the senate.