Eagle Mount gives a special thanks to the community

GREAT FALLS- One local organization is taking advantage of the nice temperatures and is hitting the streets to give a special thanks to Great Falls for all their support.
In phase one of reopening, Eagle Mount decided to take a couple of trips throughout the city for a chance to give back to the community before getting back to their regular program.
For the past couple of days, Eagle Mount brought horses to the Highgate and the Beehive nursing homes to bring smiles to community members who aren’t able to get outdoors much.
Jaenny Gooldy, who is the riding instructor at Eagle Mount, says this is something she wanted to do for them.
“They’re dealing with a lot of different mental health issues,” Gooldy says. “Loneliness, depression, anxiety, and we want to focus on giving back to that part of our community.”
Instructors got a chance to showcase the horses and also share cool information about them.
As you imagine, for a lot of the people at the nursing home, it brought joy to their heart, and that was something Gooldy was happy to see.
“For me, it gives you hope and it makes you feel like things can get back to a more normal life,” Gooldy says.
Gooldy says this is only a small step of slowly getting back to their normal groove.
As the city slowly opens up she is hoping they can start preparing for their summer programs.
“We’re hoping that within a few weeks,” Gooldy said. “But we’re still developing our plan because we have to make sure we have our protocols on just how this new wave of operating under COVID, so we’re going to develop our protocols on horses, the riders, volunteers, the staff, and to keeping everyone safe.”
To stay updated on the status of these summer programs you can visit Eagle Mount’s website here, or visit their Facebook here.