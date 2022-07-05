GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people, including a police officer have been treated for injuries following an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the Electric City.
The incident closed down the 400 block of 8th avenue south for several hours.
While the circumstances surrounded what exactly happened haven't been released yet, here is what we do know; early this morning (July 5) police responded to calls of a disturbance that lead to the OIS.
The latest update we got from police around 11:00 A.M. saying one suspect is still being treated at Benefis Health System and police have taken into custody another suspect.
The officer involved was treated for injuries in the emergency room and then was released.
Sticking with protocol, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.
