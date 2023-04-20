FORT BENTON, Mont. - Fire crews are expected to be on scene of a residential fire most of the day Thursday.
The Fort Benton Police Department reports they were dispatched early Thursday morning for a residential fire in the area of Main St. and 22nd.
Anyone in the area is asked to give crews room to work and to not drive over fire hoses.
No further details have been released at this time.
“Thanks to all our volunteer firefighters and dispatch who handled the call,” Fort Benton Police Department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.