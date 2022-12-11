Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of drifting and blowing snow may develop with increasing northwest winds. Temperatures will fall into the teens and twenties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle. &&