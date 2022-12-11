GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An early morning standoff in Great Falls ended without incident.
Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Lt. Tony Munkres reports police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of 10th Ave. S around 4:00 am.
A man involved fled into a nearby building, where he had access to multiple firearms, and refused to come out.
After GFPD’s High Risk Unit arrived on scene, the man left the building and surrendered.
He was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault with a weapon.
No further details have been released at this time.
