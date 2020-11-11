GREAT FALLS- East Middle School is closing after school Thursday, November 12.
Great Falls Public Schools are scheduled to all transition to remote learning beginning Monday, November 16, however, East is closing their doors after school Thursday due to a high percentage of staff and students being either in quarantine or isolated.
Great Falls Public Schools says the closure will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for people to get healthy.
The middle school will reopen for in-person classes on Monday, November 30.
Sanitation teams will deep clean the school and the time will allow for air exchange in the entire school according to GFPS.
Student learning will continue throughout the week through temporary remote learning and parents and staff will be notified of the details.
At this time, GFPS says they will plan to have students pick up the “pre-ordered” meals Thursday before they leave school. Meals are to cover breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, if students need meals on Friday, they can access them at Paris Gibson Education Center from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.
If you have questions, you can contact the school until 4:00 pm Thursday and Friday or the District Offices next week at 268-6008.
For more information and to keep up to date, you can check out the GFPS website here or visit the GFPS Facebook page here.