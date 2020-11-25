GREAT FALLS- Although most schools in Great Falls will be going back to face-to-face learning on Monday, November 30, students at East Middle School will return on Wednesday, December 2.
According to Superintendent Tom Moore, the extended closure will give staff at East Middle School the opportunity to meet with district grief counselors and to adequately prepare for their students to return on December 2, as East Middle School has seen the recent losses of a student and a teacher.
There will be no expectation or requirement of remote learning for students and staff on the two days between November 30 and December 2.
Schools may be going back to in-person learning, however, Moore says they are continuing to monitor the situation, and they may need to return temporarily or extend remote learning in some or all schools at some point.
From Superintendent Tom Moore:
"I cannot emphasize enough, how essential and important our teachers and staff are to our children and families in this community for a variety of reasons. They care for and support the developmental, social/emotional and academic needs of 10,000 plus children. Students are simply not optimized unless they are in the presence and oversight of their teachers during the school year! Even the best and brightest are not thriving in this current environment. I implore upon all of us to take extra precautions to keep ourselves healthy and please DO NOT COME TO WORK or school if you feel sick! We all need to unite in our habits and practices against this virus, or we will never achieve our goal of students thriving.
Happy Thanksgiving from Great Falls Public Schools!"