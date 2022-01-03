East Middle School in Great Falls
UPDATE: JAN. 3 AT 1:37 P.M.

East Middle School is switching to remote learning beginning Tuesday due to the power outage.

Great Falls Public Schools posted on Facebook remote learning will take place Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 7.

Additionally, all after-school activities have been canceled.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) announced East Middle School is experiencing a power outage Monday.

GFPS said in a Facebook post the building is warm and the students are safe.

School is running on its regular schedule and electricians are working to fix the outage.

GFPS said they will give an update later on.

