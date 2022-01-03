Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for most lower elevation locations, with 3 to 6 inches possible over the Little Belt Mountains, Rogers and MacDonald Passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to falling and blowing snow. These conditions could effect the peak travel time for Tuesday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An Arctic cold front will bring a periods of light snow and gusty winds Monday night through Tuesday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

