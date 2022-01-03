...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 40 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches for most lower elevation locations, with 3 to 6
inches possible over the Little Belt Mountains, Rogers and
MacDonald Passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central
Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 3 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility
due to falling and blowing snow. These conditions could effect the
peak travel time for Tuesday morning. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An Arctic cold front will bring a periods of
light snow and gusty winds Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
