Eastbound traffic out of Lewistown closed

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 24 inches, with highest accumulations in the mountains and adjacent north and west slopes and plains. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...The Highwood, Little Belt, and Snowy Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, and Fergus County below 4500ft. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds and wet snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some melting of roads will occur in the afternoon periods, especially at lower elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&