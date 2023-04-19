Eastbound traffic out of Lewistown closed

UPDATE: 8:48 a.m.
Eastbound traffic out of Lewistown is closed, the Fergus County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said on Facebook.
There are multiple incidents throughout the county crews are working on.
FCSO said people should not leave home unless it is an emergency.
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in central Montana Wednesday.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting multiple slide-offs on Highway 87 near Lewistown, according to the 511 road report map.
There is obstruction in all lanes with both lanes blocked between mile-markers 82 to 96.2, 12 miles south of Junction US 87 South and Montana 200 East-Lewistown to 0.25 mile north of Junction US 191 North-Lewistown.
MDOT reported there is a disabled vehicle on the roadway on Highway 87 between mile-markers 66 to 67, two miles south to one mile south of Junction US 87 and 191 South and Montana 3 South-Eddies Corner.
Driving conditions in these areas are severe, according to MDOT's 511 road report map.
