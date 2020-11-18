GREAT FALLS- For the first time ever, the Western Art Week Auction in Great Falls was purely online.
With millions of dollars in sales, the C.M. Russell Museum says it was a success.
Now, Tom Figarelle, the executive director for the museum says they are turning back to the core of their mission - educate and exhibitions.
You can walk down the halls and experience art from different time periods and the work of one local Montana Artist.
The museum has three new exhibits showcasing both historic and contemporary artists.
But if you want to stay home, they do have a virtual museum on their website along with downloadable coloring pages for the kids.
Now, if your child has a flair for art, every fall they offer classes called Art Explores Kids, and because of COVID-19, they've moved it online.
“Students can purchase art supplies here at our museum store and then take an online art course. We have other art kits that are available here at the museum as well. Just in an effort to try to support creativity and art inspiration for students here in Great Falls despite the circumstances of the pandemic," said Figarelle.
While the deadline for this fall's classes has already passed, they do have another round coming up this spring.
The museum is open Thursday through Monday.
With their wide halls, there is plenty of room for social distancing and they do ask that you wear a mask.