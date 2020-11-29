CASCADE COUNTY - After decades as a mainstay in the Electric City, one family-run furniture store’s closing up shop. Montana Right Now met up with the business owner to take a look back at its history and where it’ll go from here.
Eklund’s Fine Furniture wasn’t always known for its sofas, pillows and beds, exploring tire sales, indoor dining and even becoming a nightclub first before finding its footing.
“It’s been several things in the years,” said Cal Eklund, the president of Eklund’s Appliance & TV.
However, after years of helping customers outfit their homes, Eklund said he wants to scale things down, following an offer on the original building.
“It was just time. Guy and I are getting a little older, and our main business is appliances,” he said, explaining how it’s a business that will stick around thanks to strong sales despite shipping slowdowns, as more people stay indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re saving their money, and not going on vacation,” said Eklund.
For now, Eklund is looking to sell off all remaining furniture before moving out by the end of January 2021. Even with those big changes ahead though, he had this to say to the Great Falls community:
“We’re here to stay, and we’re here to take care of our customers,” he said.
You can learn more about Eklund's Appliances on its official website and Facebook page.