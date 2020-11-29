Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW MONDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY... LIGHT SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVER THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS BY MONDAY EVENING AND THEN CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ON KINGS HILL PASS, WITH UP TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE NEAR RIDGE TOPS. ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ON THE PLAINS AT LOWER ELEVATIONS SHOULD BE LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH. EVEN THOUGH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE LIGHT, SOME SLIPPERY SPOTS COULD DEVELOP BY MONDAY EVENING. VISIBILITY COULD FALL BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES IN AREAS OF FALLING SNOW. AT THIS TIME, THIS LOOKS TO BE THE ONLY PRECIPITATION EVENT EXPECTED THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND.