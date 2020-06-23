Elected Officials receive 1% raise starting July 1st

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County elected officials are getting a 1% pay raise which was unanimously approved this morning during a county commission meeting.
Based on the cost of living increases, the board was looking for something a little bit higher but after going through budgets and looking at what was financially feasible the compensation board recommended the 1%.
While this is good news for all elected officials, it's especially good news for the county deputies who fall under elected Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs says, “Under state law deputy sheriffs salaries are tied to the base salary of the sheriff. So the only way that the deputies on the street get an increase in compensation is if the elected officials are raised.”
Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber says, “I would just also add to that if there is no change in the salaries for deputies, they also do not receive longevity pay and this plan allows for that.”
The vote was unanimous from the county commission and the raise goes into effect July 1st and will be in place for the next year.