Election officials clear up confusion on municipal election

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With general elections quickly approaching, election officials want to make sure your vote is fairly counted.
There has been some confusion among voters this election cycle about what positions and initiatives they can vote for.
Because candidates have placed signs in rural areas outside of town, the election office is receiving a large number of phone calls requesting ballots from people outside city limits.
Along with the municipal election in Great Falls, the office is also running a separate election for the towns of Belt and Cascade, and each resident will only be able to cast a vote for their own town.
Besides the city limit voting requirements, Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Rina Moore says there's another thing people need to keep in mind.
"Same-day registration is gone, this last legislature got rid of that. So, if you're moving from across town or whatever and you haven't gotten that figured out you need to be into our office on noon by Monday," said Moore.
With hundreds of people depending on same-day registration, Moore says this could have an impact down the road.
"I don't think we're going to see the impacts so much this election. I think you're going to see it next June and November for sure because there are a lot of people that depended on that process."
For those who are already registered, officials are asking that you please read your ballot carefully so you don't have to go through the process again.
"It's for a two-year term, vote for one mayor candidate. For a four-year term you're going to vote for two commission candidates. So, we've replaced a lot of ballots because people see the two and the four and then fill in a lot of ovals."
If you still need to register to vote make sure to visit the elections office.
Ballots can still be re-issued until 8PM on election day.
Drop locations will be available at the election office and Exhibition Hall on Nov. 2 and all ballots must be in by 8PM that night.