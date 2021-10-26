Election officials clear up confusion on municipal election

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Localized areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Halloween decorations could become damaged or blow away if not properly secured. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. &&