Election officials test systems as they prepare for Election Day

GREAT FALLS- The General Election is near and election officials say they're continuing to thoroughly test their systems with practice numbers and prepare security.
In the Primary Election, there was an issue with those practice numbers. They were not cleared from the system, giving out false numbers for a short period.
This go-around, officials are staying in close contact with their vendors to make sure this doesn't happen again.
"I'm sure they're tired of us asking about it every month, but they're certainly aware of it. It's just something they overlooked. It's an area of a system that we don't have access to, that we can't verify, but we'll be able to test for those types of things ahead of time and look for that specific little problem that came up", says Dana Corson, Director of Elections & Voters Services.
Even though many counties were able to get their ballots in on-time for the Primary Election, Corson says they still face a chance of receiving ballots later than normal.
"We're going to have people registering late, getting that ballot that we just talked about, receiving ballots in the mail still. So not every vote can be produced at 8 o'clock that night so you just have to stay tuned during the night of election night, reporting, and wait until enough votes come in before you can be able to call a race."
Any information regarding the voting process and the deadlines can be found here.