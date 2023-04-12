GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There has been news circling social media about the Elections Office in Cascade County, which has many residents worried about some upcoming elections.
On Wednesday, concerned citizens got together at the exhibition hall to announce the formation of the Election Protection Committee.
"We're a citizen group that is devoted to monitoring the continued actions of Sandra Merchant. At this point I think we know it's a dire threat to our democracy,” Jasmine Taylor, a member of the Election Protection Committee said.
Those actions Taylor is referring to are not providing complete and specific information in current Clerk and Recorder, Sandra Merchan’s elections plans that were presented on March 31 to voters and county commissioners.
This includes how much elections would cost and denying the Great Falls Public School District the option to hold their traditional all mail ballot elections next month.
The citizen group, led by Pete Fontana and Jane Weber, held a press conference to talk about more things they alleged that Merchant has done.
"Sandra Merchant continually blames the Secretary of State's new ElectMontana software for delays or problems in her office... Sandra Merchant continually confuses voters by flip-flopping on her methodology, look at today,” Weber said.
The “today” Weber is referring to is when Merchant was supposed to hold a public election test to show that she knows how to program and run the ballot counting machine, and ensure it is accurately tabulating the blackened ovals on ballots.
"The Cascade County Clerk and recorder is not competent to do her job. She was recruited by the county's new county commissioner, Rae Grulkowski, to file for office. She won and now she's in a panic because she does not know how to run an election,” Taylor said.
At the end of the press conference, Weber said Merchant doesn't accept or return calls or respond to emails, and that she campaigned on the promise of transparency in the elections office.
"Where is the transparency?" Weber asked.
Now, I attempted to get a response to these allegations from Merchant herself, but her office told me that they were busy, and didn't have time to talk today. I will continue to reach out to Merchant's office to get a comment, and once we receive that, we will update this article.
Those elections in Great Falls are being held on May 2 for the school district, and in June for the library.
And a public test on the ballot counting machine has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 2:00 pm. We'll bring you those results the day of from the Electric City.
