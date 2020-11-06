Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 16 TO 24 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 28 INCHES IN THE HIGHWOOD AND BEARS PAW MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...CONDITIONS WILL RAPIDLY DETERIORATE SATURDAY EVENING DUE TO INCREASING WINDS AND FALLING SNOW. SNOWFALL RATES FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON COULD APPROACH 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES. NORTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY SATURDAY NIGHT AND REMAIN STRONG AND GUSTY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT, WHICH WILL LEAD TO WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF SNOW COULD MAKE SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN