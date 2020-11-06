GREAT FALLS - As some states continue counting ballots past election day, you might’ve seen posts of voter fraud spreading on social media, raising eyebrows around the number of counted ballots compared to registered voters for instance. However, election officials in Cascade County say registrations often change day-by-day.
On election night alone, they activated new voter cards for about 8,000 people, while deactivating others for not following up on address changes or missing out on past federal elections.
“When they sat down they’d say, ‘Well why am I cancelled? I voted in the last Presidential Election.’ Well, we’ve had 18 elections since the last Presidential Election,” said Rina Fontana Moore, the county’s clerk & recorder.
Voter cards that didn’t make the late registration deadlines will only become active in future elections, said Moore. Plus, counting votes from the recently deceased isn’t fraudulent under state law, as long as they were alive when they cast their ballot.
“If they die and then somebody throws it in the mail and we receive it after the point of death, then that would not be counted,” she explained.
Staff say their process is secure, but voter fraud allegations can still harm people’s trust in counting efforts, despite the hours of preparations and organization that goes into making every vote count correctly.
“[Social media posts can] change the voters’ perception of how the process works. Then that person shares it with another person, who shares it with another person, who shares it with another person, basically undermining the democratic process in the United States of America,” said Fontana Moore. As an election worker herself, she says it’s sickening to see.
“When you work that hard, and then somebody puts some ridiculous comment online about something that they don’t even understand or know about… It’s disheartening to say the least,” said Fontana Moore.
Before sharing anything you see on social media, you’re encouraged to fact check first with Montana laws online, calling them at 406-454-6803 orr simply dropping by and asking questions in person (325 2nd Avenue N, Number 100, Great Falls, MT 59401).