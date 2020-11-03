Cascade County Elections Administrator Rina Moore says there's no need to be worried about your health or safety when coming out to vote today.
Voters can expect to see some changes; like a barricade set up in front of Exhibition Hall in Great Falls as a precaution, many hand cleansing areas, and each polling station is set up at least 6 feet apart from each other so everyone can keep that safe social distance.
Only one door will be open to enter most polling venues and there will be markers on the floors to make sure everyone stands apart.
Elections representatives say maintenance crews will be working all day and night to sanitize all pens, surfaces, door handles, and ballot drop boxes to prevent spreading any germs.
Moore hopes the global pandemic doesn't keep anyone from coming out today, especially if they did not submit a mail-in ballot. She's assuring everyone the polls will be a safe place to cast your vote.
"It's taking people about 15 minutes to vote a ballot and they will immediately go over and wipe the table down with our disinfectants and get ready for the next voter," said Moore.
Lines could become lengthy outside, so she's advising voters to pick up a ballot in-person, go to their car to fill things out, and then return it at a drive- thru drop box if possible to keep lines moving quickly.
Everyone must bring a mask and prepare to wait in a line outdoors.