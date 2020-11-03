Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&