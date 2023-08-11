GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wadsworth Park offers many outdoor activities including walking the trails, fishing, kayaking, and now disc golfing.
"We only had two courses, one at Flag Hill and then another one at West Bank Park. But our club as a whole decided it was time, due to the popularity of the sport and its growth, that we needed a third option here," said Drew Kent, president of the Electric City Disc Golf Club.
That's when they started talking to the parks and recreation department, and after getting approval from them in April, they started fundraising.
"We had 16 local businesses step up in under two weeks... We also had two individual families step forward to sponsor a hole," said Maggie Kent, Vice President of the Electric City Disc Golf Club.
From start to end, it only took about 4-months to come.
"Hundreds of hours were put in out here to create something so special," said Drew.
"I really think that the speed in which this all came together speaks to how much Great Falls really needed this third course and disc golf as a sport has been growing in popularity," said Maggie.
The Kent's have been playing disc golf for about 12 years and now include their sons' in the sport.
"Something I've always loved about disc golf it is something you can do alone or you can do it in a group of people and you can do it in the town you live in or while you're traveling; almost every city out there has a disc golf course these days, so it's just really easy to find a place to play," said Maggie.
And one of their favorite parts is seeing the smile it brings to everyone's face.
"I think it brings us the ultimate enjoyment to then look back as we're playing and see other people playing, other people in our community playing, other people with their kids and their families out here. I think that's what probably brings us all the most joy, is to see that once we've installed something like this, that there are a lot of other folks out here that are enjoying it," said Drew.
The new course is called Silver Thorn and has 19 holes and it's unique in the fact that 11 of the holes have an alternate option where the baskets can be moved so the course can be shifted to keep it fresh for the community; whether you're experienced or a beginner.
"Most anybody can throw a disc. Most anybody can walk and enjoy the environment, enjoy the outside, enjoy the outdoors and the animals and the birds and everything. And that's what this sport is all about. So you go and you get yourself a disc and you come out and you just go for the walk. You enjoy the adventure," said Drew.
The Electric City Disc Golf Club is hosting a grand-opening style event on Sunday, August 13th at 1:00pm at Wadsworth Park and they hope everyone can come, learn more about disc golf, and maybe throw a few holes themselves.
