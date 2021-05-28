GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Park and Recreation announced the Electric City Water Park is opening for the season on June 4.

The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone; the Power Tower Plunge, two-tower water slides; and the Flow Rider where participants can boogie board, ride the lazy river and head down the riptide slide.

Parkgoers will be able to go to the Electric City Water Park starting at 1:00 pm Friday, June 4, and the park will be open for the rest of the season from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm through August 24.

The Jaycee and Water Tower Pools open for the season on Monday, June 21 from 1:00 pm to 5:45 pm Through Sunday, August 16.

In addition to the water park’s normal hours, lap swimming will be at the park Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:30 pm and one lane will remain open all day starting Monday, June 14. The cost for lap swimming will be $4 a day or$40 for a month.

Water Walking will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 am to 7:45 pm for $4 a day or $40 a month.

Concessions are available.

People can also rent the Electric City Water Park for a special birthday, group or corporate party. Rentals are available Monday through Sunday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm or from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Those renting the water park will get the facility to themselves and lifeguards, boogie boards and life jackets are provided. Concessions are available upon request.

You can find more information on pricing for the Electric City Water Park and Jaycee and Water Tower Pools on the city’s website here.

Electric City Water Park will also be holding the following special events this summer:

Every Wednesday - Wibit Days

12:00 – 6:00 pm

Try your skills on the floating obstacle course!

Wed., June 23 - Flowdeo

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Flow Rider Competition

45 second runs; judging based on difficulty of tricks, execution,

and style points.

Sat., July 3 - 4v4 Beach Volleyball Tournament

1:00 pm

Double elimination tournament, best 2 out of 3 wins; each set to 15

points; rally scoring.

Register at the front desk at the Water Park.

Wed., July 14 - Wibit Ninja Warrior

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Ninjas will compete for time in our obstacle course.

Sign up to compete at the front desk at the Water Park.

Sat., August 7 - Super Sport Day

Come dressed as a Superhero and compete in 3 competitions:

4v4 Volleyball Tournament, 1:00 pm Wibit Ninja Warrior, 2:00-3:00 pm Flow Rider Competition, 3:30-4:30 pm

Thurs., August 26 - Drool in the Pool

4:00 – 7:00 pm

Fee: $5.00 per dog

Socialized dogs only.

It’s a Dog Day of Summer for our 4 legged friends.

All dogs are required to have proof of current vaccinations, please

bring paperwork.

No people allowed in pool.