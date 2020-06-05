GREAT FALLS - The Electric City Water Park is opening for Friday, June 12 for the summer season in Great Falls.
The water park is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Due to COVID-19, the Electric City Water Park says in a release they will hold a 75-percent capacity. Swimmers are to arrive wearing clothes and leave wearing clothes because changing rooms are temporarily closed. There will be no lounging chairs or picnic tables provided, guests are encouraged to bring a towel to sit on the grass. The water park is practicing social distancing rules and ask everyone to follow them at the park. Upon arrival, swimmers will fill out a form including their name and stating they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.
The Electric City Water Park says they offer two different ticketing options:
Package B -- $5 for adults, $3 for children under 18-years-old -- offers access to the Mitchell Pool, Power Tower Plunge water sides and the Little Squirts Soak Zone.
Package A -- $12 for adults, $10 for children under 18-year-old -- offers Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, the Power Tower Plunge water slides, plus the Flow Rider, Lazy River and Riptide Slide. On Wednesdays, swimmers can receive $2 off on this option from 5-8 p.m.
The Electric City Water Park will close for the season on Aug. 25.