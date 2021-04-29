GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Foundation announced Elizabeth Moore as their new Executive Director of the organization.
Moore has served as s the Director of Sales and Special Events at the Lewis & Clark Foundation for the past eight years according to a release from the foundation.
She will take over the position after Jay Russell’s retirement effective July 1.
“After working at the Center for the past eight years, I understand the significance of its value and contribution to the community,” Moore said after receiving the announcement. “It is a jewel in the crown of Great Falls. I will be proud to represent it and I can't imagine working anywhere else.”
Former Director of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Elizabeth Casselli, called Elizabeth’s “enthusiasm, creativity, partnership mindset and hard work ethic as qualities that will make her an excellent executive.”
The Lewis and Clark Foundation gave the following information on Elizabeth Moore:
“Elizabeth studied Journalism in college in her home state of Texas. Before moving to Montana in 2005 she was a web master at Dell Computer. After moving to Great Falls, she continued to work for Dell remotely having convinced the company she could design websites from anywhere! After leaving Dell, her experience included working in the marketing department of Chinook Wireless, co‐owner of Sign Pro/Big Sky Imprints, and sales and copy writing at Cherry Creek Radio. In 2012 she took the position as Director of Sales and Special Events at the Lewis and Clark Foundation, and has since, managed the operations of the Portage Cash Store, and as Special Events coordinator, has been in charge of the LCF Trail Mixer, and the summer Lewis & Clark Festival. In the spring of 2020, because of COVID, Elizabeth successfully moved the upcoming annual Trail Mixer fundraiser to an online platform in a matter of only a few weeks. Just last week, the LCF 2021 Trail Mixer auction online bidding event broke previous fundraising records. Because of Elizabeth, and the Foundation’s staff adaptability to pivot in challenging times, the LCF has been able to continue to raise much needed funding. During her tenure, she has built many strong relationships with sponsors, donors, volunteers, and Forest Service Employees, including lasting relationships with former Center Directors and Interpreters.
In her spare time, Elizabeth is an avid hunter and fisher, and a professional wildlife photographer. Her photographic work has been featured in such publications as “Montana Outdoor”, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation publication “Bugle”, “Central Montana Travel Guide”, “Treasure State Lifestyles”, “Mountain Outlaw”, and “Russell Country Travel Guide”, among others."