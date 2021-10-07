AUGUSTA, Mont. - Beginning Oct. 11, Elk Creek Road will be closed while Lewis and Clark County completes a bridge replacement project.
The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, according to a release.
The bridge project is located 6.1 miles up Elk Creek Road from Highway 435, and the road will be closed to all vehicle traffic beyond that point for the duration of the work.
This replacement is of the last of the three bridges that was damaged during a significant flood event near the end of Elk Creek Road in 2018. Work on the other two bridges was completed in 2020.
For more information or questions about the Elk Creek Road Bridge Replacement, contact Dan Karlin at (406) 447-8034.