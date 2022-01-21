GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the Treasure State there are 26 Elks Lodges, and this weekend in Great Falls they are holding one of their yearly state meetings.
Since COVID-19 hit, the Elks Lodges haven't just been surviving, they tell us they've been thriving.
While they did have to close their doors, they are more than just the four walls of a building.
Lodges around the state, and the nation, had to come up with new ways to give back to the community.
In Havre, they worked on fighting food insecurity and stocking food banks that fed over 100 families in need.
"When I left to come here, as of that time, we had awarded $94,000 to 15 lodges to use for community service projects. In Great Falls, for example, they're partnering with Alliance for Youth to serve disadvantaged and homeless teens," said Jim O'Kelley, director of the Elks National Foundation.
On top of community service, the national foundation gives away around $4 million in scholarships a year.
O'Kelley says while people join the Elks for many different reasons, a big one is because they see it as a way to give back to their community.
