GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Embark Credit Union announced plans Wednesday to merge with Horizon Credit Union, headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.
According to Embark, a credit union merger is the result of a collaboration between two credit unions seeking to combine financial resources and expertise.
As a result of the merger, Embark says no employees will lose their jobs and all branch locations will stay open and continue to serve members as the two credit unions work to fully integrate their systems.
Pending approvals, the process is expected to be complete in 2022.
“The Embark Board of Directors recognizes the importance of continuing the 85-year legacy of Great Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union, and later Embark Credit Union, by partnering in an alliance that will improve and expand products, services, and access for our current and future members, as well as provide career opportunities for Embark staff,” stated Deb Evans, Embark’s President and CEO. “We were extremely pleased to get to know Horizon and find the immediate parallels in our philosophy and operations.”
Jason Kunz, Embark Board Chair, said Horizon Credit Union’s mission and values align with Embark’s culture, and that Horizon has shown strong community ties in all their markets, including Missoula and Butte.
“We are excited to partner with Embark Credit Union in the Great Falls community,” Horizon CEO, Jeff Adams said. “With Deb Evans as the regional leader, we look forward to collaborating to create additional value for the current membership and providing more options for consumers in the community. Our mission to improve the financial and personal well-being for more people in more places complements the mission and values of Embark Credit Union.”
Evans will continue to lead the current market in the new organization, and Adams will be the President and CEO of the combined organization.