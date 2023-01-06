Emergency closure in place on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton due to severe road conditions
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An emergency closure is on place on Highway 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton Friday. 

The closure is located at Junction US 89 North and Montana 3 and 200-Great Falls to 0.75 mile south of Junction Montana 80 and Montana Secondary 223.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions:

  • Junction US 89 North and Montana 3 and 200-Great Falls to 11 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 225 North-Black Eagle
  • 11 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 225 North-Black Eagle to Loma
  • Loma to Loma.

