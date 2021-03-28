BROWNING, Mont. -An emergency has been declared in response to the grass fire and high winds.

Timothy F. Davis, Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared the emergency Sunday, saying the declaration is effective immediately.

You can view the declaration on the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command page below:

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY IN RESPONSE TO GRASS FIRE & HIGH WINDS - SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021 Due to the Grass Fire & High...

Posted by Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command on Sunday, March 28, 2021

