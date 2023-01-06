UPDATE: Jan. 6 at 12:52 p.m.
The emergency travel only order has been canceled, according to the City of Fort Benton, MT Police Department (FBPD).
FBPD said in a Facebook post the roads are still icy and asked people to be very careful. They said they suggest driving only if necessary.
UPDATE: Jan. 6 at 10:18 a.m.
The Fort Benton Police Department said there are no plans to end the emergency travel only order in the near future.
FBPD said via Facebook there are crashes that still need clearing and road conditions are not improving.
"Hopefully we will heat up a little and get some melt and when it is deemed as safe as we think it will get we will let you know," FBPD wrote.
FORT BENTON, Mont. - Emergency travel only is in place in Fort Benton city limits at this time Friday, according to a Facebook post from the City of Fort Benton, MT Police Department.
