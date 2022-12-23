Two Medicine Bridge
Two Medicine Bridge: US-2 @ MM 210.7

Image Updated Friday at 4:07 PM

BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in the Browning area Friday evening.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command have issued an order for emergency travel only on the Blackfeet Reservation effective due to the winds and blizzard conditions, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council reported.

As of 5:15 pm, BIA Route 1 & 8 and Joe Show West are officially closed until further notice.

As of 5:30 pm, severe driving conditions are being reported in the following areas around Browning:

US-2

EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING

            Snow/Ice

            Blowing and Drifting Snow

            Severe Driving Conditions

            Low Visibility

BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444

            Severe Driving Conditions

            Blowing and Drifting Snow

            Snow/Ice

            Low Visibility

US-89

TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING

            Snow/Ice

            Low Visibility

            Severe Driving Conditions

            Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT

            Blowing and Drifting Snow

            Snow/Ice

            Low Visibility

            Severe Driving Conditions

S-464

DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH

            Snow/Ice

            Blowing and Drifting Snow

            Severe Driving Conditions

            Low Visibility

