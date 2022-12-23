BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported in the Browning area Friday evening.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command have issued an order for emergency travel only on the Blackfeet Reservation effective due to the winds and blizzard conditions, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council reported.
As of 5:15 pm, BIA Route 1 & 8 and Joe Show West are officially closed until further notice.
As of 5:30 pm, severe driving conditions are being reported in the following areas around Browning:
US-2
EAST GLACIER TO BROWNING
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
BROWNING TO JCT WITH S 444
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
US-89
TWO MEDICINE CREEK (SOUTH OF BROWNING) TO BROWNING
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BROWNING TO THE KIOWA JCT
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
S-464
DUCK LAKE ROAD - BROWNING TO 12 MILES NORTH
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
