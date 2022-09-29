GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As childcare needs continue to rise in the Treasure State, Alluvion Health in Great Falls is looking to develop an employer sponsored childcare program.
Alluvion Health is partnering with businesses to open about 40 slots that families using employed sponsored childcare could have and it can also be an incentive for employers offering benefits to potential employees.
Casey Schreiner, vice president of strategy and innovation at Alluvion Health, talked about the $417,000 grant which was received by the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the hopeful solution it can bring to the community.
"What we would ideally have is extended hours for a daycare, which would be anywhere from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at night. We're really hoping that this is a community solution and that members of the community, specifically the small business community, are at the table to help us build this out so that, you know, we're just trying to meet the needs of the Great Falls," said Schreiner.
In 2021, an estimated shortage of 600 slots for childcare was found by a study by the Great Falls Development Authority, which left many families on year long waitlists for childcare enrollment.
"It was highlighted in that study that it's a major need for families as well as employers. And it's a huge barrier to folks being able to retain or recruit employees in our community. So we're just doing our part to make sure that we help mitigate that the best way we possibly can," said Schreiner.
Alluvion is hoping this solution will combat the need for childcare in the community and they are hoping to get the program running in the next 12-18 months.
