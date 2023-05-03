GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Through May 15, you can bring home a new furry family member for only $25.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is once again participating in “Empty the Shelters” to help give pets their forever homes.
“Through the Bissell Events we have been able to decrease overpopulation in the shelter while still being fiscally responsible” said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. “There is a substantial cost to caring for these animals and with Bissell sponsoring adoption fees we are able to cover some of those costs and still offer reduced adoptions to the Great Falls Community.”
Before adopting, the BISSELL Pet Foundation and the animal shelter encourages families to do their research about the pet they are planning on adoption as well as adoption requirements.
You can find more information or look at available pets from the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter here.
