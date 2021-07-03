GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is participating in their second Empty The Shelters event this year, and you could be coming home with a new furry family member!
Adoption fees at the shelter from Wednesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 10 will be $25 for dogs and puppies and $10 for cats and kittens. Licensing fees will apply to people who live in the City of Great Falls.
If you would like to adopt a pet, you can check out what animals the shelter has available for adoption online here.
Online applications for the shelter can be done on the City of Great Falls website here.