GREAT FALLS- Starting June 1, Encino Drive from Park Garden Road to Maria Drive will be closed until September 30.
According to the City of Great Falls the closure will be for a street reconstruction project.
Encino Drive will be closed to through traffic between Park Garden Road and Marina Drive and local access will be provided during construction.
Barricades and detour signs will be put up in the area to re-route traffic.
For more information about the Encino Drive closure, you can contact Russell Brewer, Senior Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258.