PONDERA COUNTY - Every year Conrad hosts a yearly junior triathlon, raising money for families who struggle with putting food on the table. Tomorrow, they’re going virtual instead, encouraging outdoor activity online to raise awareness on child hunger.
For Saturday’s ‘End Hunger Games,’ you can post pictures of yourself walking, biking or swimming while social distancing.
“With the way things are, we decided it’d be better just to change it up and do something a little different,” said Kiley Judisch with Pondera County Insurance (PCI), which puts the event together.
It’s all to raise money and awareness of child hunger in Montana, an issue rising again since COVID-19 hit the country in March. The number of affected kids statewide increased by over 64%, hitting 26% of Montana's youth, according to No Kid Hungry.
”The more people that know about [child hunger], the more that we as a collective community and state have the power to make decisions to actually stop hunger from happening,” said Jenny Martini, the organization’s storytelling and communications director.
While charitable pantries and organizations are essential in helping out, Martini suggests looking at ways of improving existing food programs down the line.
“That can be a matter of making sure that school breakfast runs efficiently during the right time of day and the right locations so kids can easily access that,” she said.
For now, No Kid Hungry’s working on grant money to help those services, with help from PCI’s ‘end hunger’ t-shirt sales. Past events normally helped give an average of $300 a year in donations, said Martini.
If you’d like to join in, you can share photos while tagging PCI’s official Facebook page.