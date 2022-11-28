GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With winter finally here and unpredictable as ever, it is important to save energy, but what about those who lose it completely or don't have any to begin with?
Energy Share of Montana, a non-profit organization designed to help those across the state has a goal to help families get what they need to keep energy in their homes, especially through tough situations.
The organization has been in action since 1983 and it's purpose is to help those who find themselves without heating or lights due to unforeseen circumstances with no means to pay their bills.
Rachel Haberman, the executive director at Energy Share of Montana, talks about the impact of what losing energy might mean for those with low income.
"For lower income people, they pay about seven percent of their income on their home energy bill so it really is huge and especially with the holidays coming and everything, if you can put yourself in a situation of a person who is looking at a disconnect notice and doesn't have any money to pay that, it's pretty terrifying," said Haberman.
Energy Share of Montana has helped over 69,000 families rarely turns anyone away, giving resources based on situational need, not income based help.
The organization is funded by donations from individuals as well as businesses, including propane industries, utility companies, and more.
To get help, you can talk to your local energy provider and they can connect you to the right people, and Haberman gives encouragement for those who need help or know anyone who needs a helping hand.
"If you have any inkling that someone you know needs help, you can offer to make the phone call for them to get the application form, or you an offer to go with them to fill it out, encourage them and let them know that there is nothing wrong with asking for help," said Haberman
For more information on how to apply if you are in need of energy, click here.
