GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A “sunrise yoga” class led by Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness is being held at the top of First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

The all-level class will start at 8:00 am on June 13.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the class, “will provide an opportunity to re-center amidst the rush of summer activities while enjoying views of the distant mountains, open prairie, and big sky.”

Participants will meet at the visitor center and drive to the top of the buffalo jump, however, in the event of bad weather, the class will be moved inside with limited space.

Participation is limited to 25 people and the cost for the class is $5 per person plus $6 if a non-resident vehicle.

Pre-registration is required. To register, you can call 406-866-2217, or email: kylee.meyer@mt.gov