LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Entries for the 2023 Chokecherry Festival Logo are now being accepted.
Designs must include the chokecherry, “Lewistown, Montana” or “MT” and “Chokecherry festival 2023.” Digital submissions should be high resolution for quality reproduction purposes in large format.
Submissions must be turned in by 5:00 pm on March 13 and artists need to include their name and phone number.
The winner of the contest will get free merchandise featuring their logo and will be acknowledged in print and on digital media platforms.
You can find more information by contacting the Lewistown Chamber office at 406-535-5436 or by stopping in at the office at 408 NE Main St.
