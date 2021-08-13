GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 37-year-old man has been reported as an escapee from the Great Falls Pre-release Center.
Scott Weckesser left the center at 7:20 am and was scheduled to return at 6:00 pm.
At 2:30 pm it was learned that Weckesser had not been seen since 12:30 pm, and he was not found where he works.
According to the pre-release center, Weckesser is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Weckesser was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hat, black bandana and black pants.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Weckesser, you are asked to notify local law enforcement.