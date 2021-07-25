CASCADE, Mont. - An evacuation center has been opened by the Montana Red Cross for residents displaced by the Harris Mountain Fire.
The center is located at Cascade High School, 321 Central Ave. W.
Residents who check-in there will have access to services including a safe place to stay, meals and other community resources a release from Montana Red Cross said.
Red Cross services can also be requested by families by calling 800-272-6668.
InciWeb reports the Harris Mountain Fire is 6,500 acres large.