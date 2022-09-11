GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You can take in the scenery and get some yoga in with an evening yoga session at the First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park.
On Sept. 17, Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness will be leading the yoga session from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The class is structured for all levels and will meet at the visitor center and then drive to the top of the buffalo jump for the class.
An optional ranger-led hike along the park’s trails will be offered after yoga.
In the event of bad weather, the class will be moved inside with limited space.
The cost is $5 per person plus $8 if you have a non-resident vehicle.
Those taking the class are recommended to bring their own yoga mat with appropriate shoes, clothing, and bug spray for the hike after yoga.
You can register for the class by calling 406-866-2217 or emailing Mikaela.Ortega@mt.gov.
