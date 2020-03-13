Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR REBECCA RODRIGUEZ. SHE IS 75 YEARS OLD, WHITE, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 132 POUNDS, WITH GRAY EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN MARCH 11TH. SHE IS POSSIBLY WEARING WHITE PANTS, A DARK COAT, A DARK FUZZY HAT, AND CARRYING A DARK TOTE WITH BRIGHT PURPLE AND PINK HOLDERS. REBECCA REQUIRES MEDICATION, HAS SEVERE PARANOIA, AND MAY NOT BE ABLE TO TAKE CARE OF HERSELF. IF SEEN, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH HER AND CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. SHE HAS A HISTORY OF BECOMING VIOLENT WHEN PROVOKED IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT REBECCA, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-442-3233.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 12 INCHES WITH SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&