GREAT FALLS- Instead of focusing on everything that has been canceled, we're going to tell you events that are still going on that you and your family can do that are coming up.
Western art week kicks off on March 18 and will have 14 independent art shows around the Electric City.
The Made in Montana Tradeshow for Food and Gifts will be limited to wholesale buyers. Buyers will have the chance to shop for authentic Montana products from nearly 150 vendors this Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds.
Teams will still hit the courts through the weekend for state championships. Our sports team will be sure to bring you the highlights right here on Montana Right Now.
The Home and Garden will go on as planned the weekend of April 3, Katie Hanning with the Home Builders Association saying they will not cancel the event unless they’re told to do so by officials.
Alle events, openings and classes at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art are currently going on as planned. The museum also says they have begun safety measures, such as daily cleaning procedures and setting up hand sanitizer stations.