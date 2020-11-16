'Every Kid Outdoors' offers free access to more than 2,000 national sites

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to one program, families and children get a chance to visit national sites not only here in Montana but all across the country, and all for free.
Every Kid Outdoors program now offers 4th and 5th graders and their family’s fee-free access to more than 2,000 sites on national forests and grassland for the rest of the school year.
This free access comes after U.S. Secretary of the Interior; David Bernhardt signed a Secretary Order.
The order waives entrance fees to national parks, wildlife refuges, and other public lands and waters managed by the Department of the Interior.
Because COVID-19 affected Every Kid Outdoors annual 4th-grade pass during the 2019-2020 academic year, this year's fifth graders have been awarded the voucher as well.
Vouchers can be purchased and used at this time and will give you access to these sites until August 2021.